Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

