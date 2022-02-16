Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,734,000 after buying an additional 580,691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Yum China by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Yum China by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 736,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Yum China by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

