Vulcan Value Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,253,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $1,478,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 76,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $13.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,143.34. 78,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,217.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,337.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

