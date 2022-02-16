Vulcan Value Partners LLC Buys 333,007 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 3.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 2.51% of Skyworks Solutions worth $683,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,347 shares of company stock worth $11,238,288 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

