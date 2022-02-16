Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $88.57 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Colliers International Group makes up 0.5% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $88,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $152.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

