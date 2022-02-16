W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC opened at $76.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.82. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.