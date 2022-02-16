Wagerr Hits Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $1,649.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.95 or 0.00557563 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 233,883,361 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.