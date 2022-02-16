Wagner Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

FMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 380,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,169. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

