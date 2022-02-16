Wagner Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

