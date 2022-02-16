Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $659,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 23,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,761. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

