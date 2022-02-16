Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 439,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,011,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 131,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $101,627,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 74,524.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 478,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $910.66. 368,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,441,574. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $914.54 billion, a PE ratio of 185.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $989.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $914.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

