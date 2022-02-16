Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,860,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $99.15. 44,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,219. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

