Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.50 and a 200 day moving average of $156.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

