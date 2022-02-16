Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $152,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime stock remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,286. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

