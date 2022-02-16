Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 5.1%

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.54. 83,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,820,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after acquiring an additional 651,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,050,000.
Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.