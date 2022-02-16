Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,478,000.

ICLN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,086. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

