Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 11,613 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $54,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of PRFZ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.29. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,323. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $165.73 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.49.

