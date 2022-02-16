Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

