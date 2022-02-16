Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $627,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 205,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.