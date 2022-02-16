Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 365,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,015,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

