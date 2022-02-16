Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 696,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

