Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Shares of 142,406 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,000. Guidewire Software comprises 2.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.17% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.04. 1,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,766. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $130.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

