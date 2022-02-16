Washington Harbour Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Washington Harbour Partners LP reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,754 shares during the quarter. Workiva comprises approximately 6.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $51,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Workiva by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

