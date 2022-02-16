Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes $3.84 Million Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Sportradar Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRAD. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 2,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

