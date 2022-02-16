Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.65. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 219 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

