Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys 145,507 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 700.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. 7,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

