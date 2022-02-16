Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $24.62 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,274 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 1.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.34% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $24,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 242.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,230,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. 7,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

