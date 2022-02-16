Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,076,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,954 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SHO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 178,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

