Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Update

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of BIBLF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Waterloo Brewing has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
