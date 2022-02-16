Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,675. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.232 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

