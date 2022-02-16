Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,675. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.