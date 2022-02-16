Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 6.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.10. 1,086,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,461,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

