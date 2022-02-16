Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 842 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.96. 7,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,608. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.