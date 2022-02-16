Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,779. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

