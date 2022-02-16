Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDNA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 109,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the period.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.