Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Weber has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

