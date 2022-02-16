Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Weber has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.