Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compass Group (CPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compass Group (LON: CPG) recently:

2/11/2022 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/4/2022 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,720 ($23.27) price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/25/2022 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,720 ($23.27) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 2,000 ($27.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($23.55) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CPG traded down GBX 35.50 ($0.48) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,779 ($24.07). 2,543,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,664.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,562.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,391.50 ($18.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823 ($24.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.74 billion and a PE ratio of 88.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.69), for a total value of £189,732 ($256,741.54).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

