Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.67% of Seagen worth $2,070,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.61. 12,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,019. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.