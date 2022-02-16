Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,199,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.41. 44,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

