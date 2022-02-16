Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.76 Billion Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.57% of Marvell Technology worth $2,764,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after buying an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,496,000 after buying an additional 530,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $71.25. 222,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,550,443. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,021 shares of company stock worth $34,305,788. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.