Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,669,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $2,407,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.60. 50,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,513. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

