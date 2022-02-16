Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,672,746 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,568,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,081,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,455 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 482,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,234,895. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

