Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 557,921 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,173,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557,921 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,496,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

American Tower stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

