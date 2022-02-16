Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's surprise history is impressive, with earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The growing deposit balance, driven by encouraging economic trends, strengthens the company's liquidity position. Given its robust capital position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Improving credit quality poses a tailwind. Yet, legal hassles exacerbated with Wells Fargo being penalized with business restrictions and a monetary fine. Restrictions on asset growth limit loan expansion ability. Loss of revenues from portfolio sales remains concerning. Nonetheless, progress on efficiency initiatives propelled expense control and savings. This is expected to aid Well Fargo's bottom line continuously.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 400,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,319,059. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

