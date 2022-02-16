Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $110.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.14.

Ross Stores stock opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

