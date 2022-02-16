Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,547. Welltower has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Welltower stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

