Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79 to $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. Welltower also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.840 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Welltower stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.56. 52,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

