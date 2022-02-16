WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87.
WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.
