West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 14,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

