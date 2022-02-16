West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share.

Shares of WFG opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

