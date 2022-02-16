West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given a C$180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) received a C$180.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WFG. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.12.

TSE:WFG traded up C$1.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$124.61. 207,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$118.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.62. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$128.89.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

